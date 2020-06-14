Apartment List
NJ
union city
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:10 PM

101 Apartments for rent in Union City, NJ with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Union City renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
31 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,012
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
51 Units Available
Estuary
1600 Harbor Blvd, Union City, NJ
Studio
$2,572
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,114
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,016
1178 sqft
Located on Lincoln Harbor and only minutes away from everything the Hudson River has to offer, this green community features a putting green, courtyard and concierge service. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
19 Units Available
1500 Harbor
1500 Harbor Boulevard, Union City, NJ
Studio
$3,090
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,850
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,695
1088 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Harbor 1500.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Union City
1 Unit Available
119 PETER ST
119 Peters Street, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,500
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
There’s more to life at 119 Peter Street than first impressions. What meets the eye is a boutique building that stands out from the rest with its polished, yet classic exterior.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Union City
1 Unit Available
539 38TH ST
539 38th St, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1298 sqft
Luxury rentals at Union Square, Union City's only Energy Star award winning building. Massive 1470 sf 2 bed/2bath plus den with bright Southern exposure.
Results within 1 mile of Union City
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
17 Units Available
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,045
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1243 sqft
Sleek apartments near North Hudson Park. Tenants have access to a shuffleboard, pool table and barbecue area. Easy access to the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station and I-95.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Southwest Hoboken
31 Units Available
Avalon Hoboken
800 Madison St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,764
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,605
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,923
1714 sqft
Upper Grand neighborhood with walking access to Hoboken's shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a swimming pool and hot tub, yoga studio and media room. Units feature patio/balcony, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Northwest Hoboken
20 Units Available
1000 Jefferson
1000 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,965
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,730
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,065
1414 sqft
Luxury apartment community with over 200 residences. Beautiful swimming pool, 24-hour gym and covered parking. Apartments have spacious floor plans with soaring nine-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
27 Units Available
Hamilton Cove
800 Harbor Blvd, Saginaw County, MI
Studio
$2,825
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,360
1227 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Sleek and curated resort-style amenities create a sophisticated retreat at Hamilton Cove.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Northwest Hoboken
21 Units Available
The Bexley
1300 Clinton St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,575
1165 sqft
Excellent location in Hoboken, just steps from the PATH train and minutes from New York City. Amenities include fitness center, residents' lounge and shuffleboard. Luxurious homes have plank flooring and central heating and air.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
13 Units Available
The Landings at Port Imperial
4 Ave at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,098
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,367
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,757
1189 sqft
Smoke-free, pet friendly community with spacious floor plans, in-unit washer and dryer, stunning views. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
North East Hoboken
23 Units Available
Park & Garden
1450 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,261
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,012
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,329
1393 sqft
Residents enjoy a beautiful view of the Hudson River and easy access to Legion Park. There's a dog spa, fitness center and car garage for residents to utilize. Apartments feature breakfast bars and bamboo flooring.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Northwest Hoboken
9 Units Available
Vine
900 Monroe St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,893
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,747
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,597
1483 sqft
Lease the Luxury. Own the Lifestyle. Located on Monroe Street only steps from the Light Rail, the Vine boasts an unparalleled convenience for commuters while maintaining a sense of exclusivity.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
48 Units Available
RiverTrace at Port Imperial
11 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,267
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,303
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1143 sqft
Wind. Water. Life. Style. Positively balanced. RiverTrace at Port Imperial Luxury Apartments is an apartment community where everything has come together.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
37 Units Available
RiversEdge at Port Imperial
1500 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,055
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,365
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,160
1139 sqft
Overlooking the Manhattan skyline, RiversEdge at Port Imperial is located across the Hudson River in Weehawken, New Jersey. Just steps from the NY Waterway Ferry Terminal and Light Rail. A spectacular place to live...
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
48 Units Available
Riverbend at Port Imperial
24 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,185
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience true convenience at Riverbend at Port Imperial, a refined waterfront community located along the Hudson River in West New York, NJ.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
RiverParc at Port Imperial
1300 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,285
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,429
1201 sqft
Are you seeking an apartment that caters to your every want? Were talking about a pool that's available in winter. A view that never stops impressing. A location on the river, steps from your favorite places to dine.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Northwest Hoboken
10 Units Available
The Rivington
1130 Grand St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,230
1000 sqft
Upscale apartments right near the Hudson River. Fully furnished. Pet friendly. Ample community amenities, including a grill area and business center. A stone's throw from Columbus Park.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
53 Units Available
RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial
1100 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,435
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,395
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,411
1147 sqft
Welcome to luxury on the edge of the Hudson River. Here, a lifestyle that befits the city that never sleeps is waiting. A place to engage with your surroundings, explore, and truly connect with the city. It is RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:12am
Northwest Hoboken
4 Units Available
1125 Jefferson Apartments
1125 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,893
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,684
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,896
1461 sqft
Near NJ Transit, Bow Tie Cinemas, and NY Waterway Ferry service. Trendy community with architectural detailing, open floor plans, and gourmet kitchens. Rooftop deck, state-of-the-art fitness center, and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Southwest Hoboken
8 Units Available
The Juliana
600 Jackson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,065
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,418
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with balconies, modern kitchens and bathrooms and beautiful views. Community features a landscaped courtyard, putting green, playground and fire pit. Located close to the PATH train and NJ Transit.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
$
North East Hoboken
4 Units Available
Roosevelt
180 10th Street, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,335
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1075 sqft
Stylish homes combine with impressive on-site amenities at Roosevelt to bring you a new standard of living in Hamilton Park. Layouts provide sophisticated open kitchens with breakfast bars in select apartments.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Northwest Hoboken
10 Units Available
Harlow
1330 Willow Ave, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,100
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1152 sqft
Contemporary style including white gloss vanities, frameless glass-enclosed showers, stainless steel appliances and white Caesarstone countertops. Close to Hoboken High School and Wallace No. 6 Elementary.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Southwest Hoboken
17 Units Available
7 Seventy House
770 Jackson Street, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$2,660
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,395
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,005
1069 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! We invite you to experience Hoboken living as you've never seen it before.
City Guide for Union City, NJ

Union City, New Jersey, is known as the "Embroidery Capital of the United States" and "Havana on the Hudson," which stems directly from the city's history.e

Home to more than 66,400 people, Union City, in Hudson County, is one of the most densely populated cities in the country. In fact, that density is more than 51,810 people per square mile. Why do so many people find homes for rent and to buy here? Aside from its rich history, the city has a long-running Park Performing Arts Center and the once largest Roman Catholic Church known as the Monastery and Church of Saint Michael the Archangel. There are two Carnegie Libraries here, founded by Andrew Carnegie and a monument to Cuban-American salsa dancer Celia Cruz. Aside from all of this, Union City is a large, modern city with ample residential and commercial properties available throughout it. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Union City, NJ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Union City renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

