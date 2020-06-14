101 Apartments for rent in Union City, NJ with gym
Union City, New Jersey, is known as the "Embroidery Capital of the United States" and "Havana on the Hudson," which stems directly from the city's history.e
Home to more than 66,400 people, Union City, in Hudson County, is one of the most densely populated cities in the country. In fact, that density is more than 51,810 people per square mile. Why do so many people find homes for rent and to buy here? Aside from its rich history, the city has a long-running Park Performing Arts Center and the once largest Roman Catholic Church known as the Monastery and Church of Saint Michael the Archangel. There are two Carnegie Libraries here, founded by Andrew Carnegie and a monument to Cuban-American salsa dancer Celia Cruz. Aside from all of this, Union City is a large, modern city with ample residential and commercial properties available throughout it. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Union City renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.