Last updated July 7 2020 at 3:00 PM

5647 Picnic Rock Ln

5647 Picnic Rock Lane · (919) 895-0312
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5647 Picnic Rock Lane, Raleigh, NC 27613

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,600

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1680 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Available for September 1st move in. 2 story end-unit townhome beaming with natural light in an exceptional Northwest Raleigh location. Your living room includes a cozy gas log fireplace and tall 9' ceilings. The fully equipped kitchen with maple cabinets opens to large, bright dining area. A french door opens to a private deck, with storage, that overlooks a flat common lawn area bordered by trees. The 2nd floor master suite features raised ceiling, fan, garden tub, separate shower, dual-sink vanity and walk-in closet. Other 2 bedrooms are a nice size with closets and connect to a Jack and Jill full bathroom. The laundry room is just off the kitchen. Pull down stairs lead to the floored attic with a huge amount of storage space. Permit 2 adult pets with $200 pet fee. No smoking inside.

Minutes from I540, Beautiful 5599 acre Umstead Park, RDU Airport, desirable shopping centers, and a variety of health clubs & restaurants.

Available 9/1/2020

$1600.00/mo, $1600.00 security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5647 Picnic Rock Ln have any available units?
5647 Picnic Rock Ln has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 5647 Picnic Rock Ln have?
Some of 5647 Picnic Rock Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5647 Picnic Rock Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5647 Picnic Rock Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5647 Picnic Rock Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5647 Picnic Rock Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5647 Picnic Rock Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5647 Picnic Rock Ln offers parking.
Does 5647 Picnic Rock Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5647 Picnic Rock Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5647 Picnic Rock Ln have a pool?
No, 5647 Picnic Rock Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5647 Picnic Rock Ln have accessible units?
No, 5647 Picnic Rock Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5647 Picnic Rock Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5647 Picnic Rock Ln has units with dishwashers.
