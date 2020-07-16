5647 Picnic Rock Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Available for September 1st move in. 2 story end-unit townhome beaming with natural light in an exceptional Northwest Raleigh location. Your living room includes a cozy gas log fireplace and tall 9' ceilings. The fully equipped kitchen with maple cabinets opens to large, bright dining area. A french door opens to a private deck, with storage, that overlooks a flat common lawn area bordered by trees. The 2nd floor master suite features raised ceiling, fan, garden tub, separate shower, dual-sink vanity and walk-in closet. Other 2 bedrooms are a nice size with closets and connect to a Jack and Jill full bathroom. The laundry room is just off the kitchen. Pull down stairs lead to the floored attic with a huge amount of storage space. Permit 2 adult pets with $200 pet fee. No smoking inside.



Minutes from I540, Beautiful 5599 acre Umstead Park, RDU Airport, desirable shopping centers, and a variety of health clubs & restaurants.



Available 9/1/2020



$1600.00/mo, $1600.00 security deposit.