100 Chandler Chase Court

Amenities
End-unit townhome w/amazing WATER VIEWS in Breckenridge. Swim & Tennis community! Foyer w/ hrwds. Bright open floor plan, Huge Family rm w/ gas log fireplace, ceiling fan & 2 slider doors to deck opens to Kitchen w/ granite counters, SS appliances including frig, & sunny breakfast area. Master w/ vaulted ceiling, wall of windows w/ spacious bath w/ dual vanity & walk-in closet. 1st floor room perfect for 4th BR/Bonus/office/work out area. Private backyard, Great schools! NO PETS! Available 5/4/20