Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:04 PM

100 Chandler Chase Court

100 Chandler Chase Court · (919) 380-7325
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Chandler Chase Court, Morrisville, NC 27560

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
End-unit townhome w/amazing WATER VIEWS in Breckenridge. Swim & Tennis community! Foyer w/ hrwds. Bright open floor plan, Huge Family rm w/ gas log fireplace, ceiling fan & 2 slider doors to deck opens to Kitchen w/ granite counters, SS appliances including frig, & sunny breakfast area. Master w/ vaulted ceiling, wall of windows w/ spacious bath w/ dual vanity & walk-in closet. 1st floor room perfect for 4th BR/Bonus/office/work out area. Private backyard, Great schools! NO PETS! Available 5/4/20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Chandler Chase Court have any available units?
100 Chandler Chase Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Morrisville, NC.
How much is rent in Morrisville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Morrisville Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Chandler Chase Court have?
Some of 100 Chandler Chase Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Chandler Chase Court currently offering any rent specials?
100 Chandler Chase Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Chandler Chase Court pet-friendly?
No, 100 Chandler Chase Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morrisville.
Does 100 Chandler Chase Court offer parking?
Yes, 100 Chandler Chase Court does offer parking.
Does 100 Chandler Chase Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Chandler Chase Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Chandler Chase Court have a pool?
Yes, 100 Chandler Chase Court has a pool.
Does 100 Chandler Chase Court have accessible units?
No, 100 Chandler Chase Court does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Chandler Chase Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Chandler Chase Court does not have units with dishwashers.
