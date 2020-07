Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse internet cafe elevator gym pool bbq/grill trash valet yoga cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly bike storage cc payments dog grooming area green community hot tub internet access wine room

Located just north of the Queen City in Huntersville, North Carolina, the one, two, and three bedroom floor plans at Brookson Resident Flats redefine everything you thought you knew about luxury living. We bring the mountain town to you with our unique lodge-style community. Wake up to salute the sun in our state-of-the-art fitness center with yoga lab or enjoy a night with family and friends seated around the outdoor entertainment area complete with fireplace and grilling stations. When you live at Brookson Resident Flats, you don't have to go far to escape the chaos of Charlotte. We've created a retreat you'll love to call home now and for years to come.