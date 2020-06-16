All apartments in Greensboro
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:46 PM

5207 Highland Oak Court

5207 Highland Oak Court · (704) 654-3324
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5207 Highland Oak Court, Greensboro, NC 27410

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2048 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5207 Highland Oak Court have any available units?
5207 Highland Oak Court has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
Is 5207 Highland Oak Court currently offering any rent specials?
5207 Highland Oak Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5207 Highland Oak Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5207 Highland Oak Court is pet friendly.
Does 5207 Highland Oak Court offer parking?
No, 5207 Highland Oak Court does not offer parking.
Does 5207 Highland Oak Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5207 Highland Oak Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5207 Highland Oak Court have a pool?
No, 5207 Highland Oak Court does not have a pool.
Does 5207 Highland Oak Court have accessible units?
No, 5207 Highland Oak Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5207 Highland Oak Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5207 Highland Oak Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5207 Highland Oak Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5207 Highland Oak Court does not have units with air conditioning.
