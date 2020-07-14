All apartments in Greensboro
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:01 PM

Kirkwood Place

Open Now until 5:30pm
2828 Lawndale Drive · (336) 276-2476
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$250 Admin Fee Waived if you Apply in April and Move In by May 31st!
Location

2828 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro, NC 27408
Kirkwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4J · Avail. Aug 9

$920

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 781 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2U · Avail. Aug 14

$1,217

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1217 sqft

Unit 4U · Avail. Aug 3

$1,217

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1217 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kirkwood Place.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
package receiving
accessible
dog park
internet access
Greensboro's newest mixed-use upscale apartment homes and retail space. Offering distinct, luxurious residences focused on sophistication and opportuneness living. Residents have immediate access to the retail shops on the first level and the convenience continues as Kirkwood Place is conveniently located across from Target, Harris Teeter, PetSmart and many other popular shopping attractions. One and two bedroom apartments are currently available for immediate move-in, with a host of convenient amenities, including a 24 hour fitness center, business center, controlled access, and nearby entertainment venues and restaurants. Residents of Kirkwood Place are easily connected to nearby Downtown Greensboro and major interstates US 40, US 85, US 29 and US 70. Kirkwood Place is redefining luxury living with unparalleled, innovative design and services.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin fee; Lease Term: 3-5 months: $75 fee per month 6-11 months: $50 fee per month
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: 1 Pet: $300, 2 Pets: $500
limit: Maximum 2 Pet Limit
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kirkwood Place have any available units?
Kirkwood Place has 3 units available starting at $920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does Kirkwood Place have?
Some of Kirkwood Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kirkwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
Kirkwood Place is offering the following rent specials: $250 Admin Fee Waived if you Apply in April and Move In by May 31st!
Is Kirkwood Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Kirkwood Place is pet friendly.
Does Kirkwood Place offer parking?
Yes, Kirkwood Place offers parking.
Does Kirkwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Kirkwood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Kirkwood Place have a pool?
No, Kirkwood Place does not have a pool.
Does Kirkwood Place have accessible units?
Yes, Kirkwood Place has accessible units.
Does Kirkwood Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Kirkwood Place has units with dishwashers.
