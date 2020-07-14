Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave refrigerator stainless steel patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking bbq/grill package receiving accessible dog park internet access

Greensboro's newest mixed-use upscale apartment homes and retail space. Offering distinct, luxurious residences focused on sophistication and opportuneness living. Residents have immediate access to the retail shops on the first level and the convenience continues as Kirkwood Place is conveniently located across from Target, Harris Teeter, PetSmart and many other popular shopping attractions. One and two bedroom apartments are currently available for immediate move-in, with a host of convenient amenities, including a 24 hour fitness center, business center, controlled access, and nearby entertainment venues and restaurants. Residents of Kirkwood Place are easily connected to nearby Downtown Greensboro and major interstates US 40, US 85, US 29 and US 70. Kirkwood Place is redefining luxury living with unparalleled, innovative design and services.