Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry bbq/grill clubhouse internet access tennis court

The Hamptons at Country Park is located in the desirable Northwest area of Greensboro, NC. With easy access to I-40, I-85, Bryan Boulevard, and Wendover Avenue, our one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes are truly in The Center of It All! Only minutes from downtown Greensboro, you'll find that the area's top attractions are just moments from your front door. Attend a baseball game at First National Bank Field, home of the Greensboro Grasshoppers, enjoy a Saturday afternoon at LeBauer Park or a night out at one of Greensboro's newest Breweries.