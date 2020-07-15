Amenities
The Hamptons at Country Park is located in the desirable Northwest area of Greensboro, NC. With easy access to I-40, I-85, Bryan Boulevard, and Wendover Avenue, our one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes are truly in The Center of It All! Only minutes from downtown Greensboro, you'll find that the area's top attractions are just moments from your front door. Attend a baseball game at First National Bank Field, home of the Greensboro Grasshoppers, enjoy a Saturday afternoon at LeBauer Park or a night out at one of Greensboro's newest Breweries.