All apartments in Greensboro
Find more places like Hamptons at Country Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greensboro, NC
/
Hamptons at Country Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Hamptons at Country Park

4515 Lawndale Dr · (336) 439-8688
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Greensboro
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4515 Lawndale Dr, Greensboro, NC 27455
Battlefield

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3013B · Avail. Aug 22

$930

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hamptons at Country Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
clubhouse
internet access
tennis court
The Hamptons at Country Park is located in the desirable Northwest area of Greensboro, NC. With easy access to I-40, I-85, Bryan Boulevard, and Wendover Avenue, our one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes are truly in The Center of It All! Only minutes from downtown Greensboro, you'll find that the area's top attractions are just moments from your front door. Attend a baseball game at First National Bank Field, home of the Greensboro Grasshoppers, enjoy a Saturday afternoon at LeBauer Park or a night out at one of Greensboro's newest Breweries.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash: $15/month; Pest control: $2/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 80 lb Weight Limit
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.
Storage Details: Outdoor Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hamptons at Country Park have any available units?
Hamptons at Country Park has a unit available for $930 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does Hamptons at Country Park have?
Some of Hamptons at Country Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hamptons at Country Park currently offering any rent specials?
Hamptons at Country Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hamptons at Country Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Hamptons at Country Park is pet friendly.
Does Hamptons at Country Park offer parking?
Yes, Hamptons at Country Park offers parking.
Does Hamptons at Country Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hamptons at Country Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hamptons at Country Park have a pool?
Yes, Hamptons at Country Park has a pool.
Does Hamptons at Country Park have accessible units?
No, Hamptons at Country Park does not have accessible units.
Does Hamptons at Country Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hamptons at Country Park has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Hamptons at Country Park?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Forest
3214 Brassfield Rd
Greensboro, NC 27410
The Village Lofts
309 Pisgah Church Rd
Greensboro, NC 27455
Lake Brandt Apartment Homes
2403 Lake Brandt Pl
Greensboro, NC 27455
Brannon Park
3822 Mizell Rd
Greensboro, NC 27405
Woodland Park
3047 Pisgah Pl
Greensboro, NC 27455
Reserve at Bridford
1402 Bridford Pkwy
Greensboro, NC 27407
Timbercreek
1015 Glendale Dr
Greensboro, NC 27406
Stonesthrow Apartment Homes
3501 Farmington Dr
Greensboro, NC 27407

Similar Pages

Greensboro 1 BedroomsGreensboro 2 Bedrooms
Greensboro Apartments with PoolGreensboro Dog Friendly Apartments
Greensboro Pet Friendly PlacesOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCWinston-Salem, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Concord, NCHigh Point, NCApex, NCBurlington, NC
Carrboro, NCKernersville, NCMebane, NCSalisbury, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Greensboro
Greensboro CollegeCatawba College
Forsyth Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity