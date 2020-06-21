324 Robyn's Glen Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

2 bedroom home NW schools - Immaculate 2 bedroom-2.5 baths located in a well maintained Robyn's Glen subdivision. 1 car garage, great view from the outdoor patio, washer and dryer included, bathroom in each bedroom, ready for move in !! Located in NW schools - This home has gas heat and central air. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher as well as washer and dryer! It has beautiful vaulted ceilings and a one car garage. Relax by the beautiful and water and lawncare are included!!



(RLNE5834583)