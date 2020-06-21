All apartments in Greensboro
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

324 Robyn's Glen Circle

324 Robyns Glen Cir · (336) 549-8071
Location

324 Robyns Glen Cir, Greensboro, NC 27409

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 324 Robyn's Glen Circle · Avail. now

$1,325

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2 bedroom home NW schools - Immaculate 2 bedroom-2.5 baths located in a well maintained Robyn's Glen subdivision. 1 car garage, great view from the outdoor patio, washer and dryer included, bathroom in each bedroom, ready for move in !! Located in NW schools - This home has gas heat and central air. The kitchen includes a refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher as well as washer and dryer! It has beautiful vaulted ceilings and a one car garage. Relax by the beautiful and water and lawncare are included!!

(RLNE5834583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 Robyn's Glen Circle have any available units?
324 Robyn's Glen Circle has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 324 Robyn's Glen Circle have?
Some of 324 Robyn's Glen Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 Robyn's Glen Circle currently offering any rent specials?
324 Robyn's Glen Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Robyn's Glen Circle pet-friendly?
No, 324 Robyn's Glen Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greensboro.
Does 324 Robyn's Glen Circle offer parking?
Yes, 324 Robyn's Glen Circle does offer parking.
Does 324 Robyn's Glen Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 324 Robyn's Glen Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Robyn's Glen Circle have a pool?
Yes, 324 Robyn's Glen Circle has a pool.
Does 324 Robyn's Glen Circle have accessible units?
No, 324 Robyn's Glen Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Robyn's Glen Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324 Robyn's Glen Circle has units with dishwashers.
