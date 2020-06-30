810 Bessemer City Road

Amenities

pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom, 1 Bath in Gastonia, NC Available For Rent Now!



The spacious home includes a stove and fridge.

Tenant is responsible for lawn maintenance and utilities.



Details & inquiries, text us at 704-868-4065.



Access a self showing & apply through www.srpmanagement.net.

Application fee is non refundable.



Pets considered, if approved it is a $350 non refundable pet fee and $15 pet rent/month.



Rental Terms: Rent: $800, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $800, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.