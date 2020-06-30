All apartments in Gastonia
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
810 Bessemer City Road
Last updated February 4 2020 at 5:55 PM

810 Bessemer City Road

810 Bessemer City Road · No Longer Available
Location

810 Bessemer City Road, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath in Gastonia, NC Available For Rent Now!

The spacious home includes a stove and fridge.
Tenant is responsible for lawn maintenance and utilities.

Details & inquiries, text us at 704-868-4065.

Access a self showing & apply through www.srpmanagement.net.
Application fee is non refundable.

Pets considered, if approved it is a $350 non refundable pet fee and $15 pet rent/month.

Rental Terms: Rent: $800, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $800, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 Bessemer City Road have any available units?
810 Bessemer City Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 810 Bessemer City Road currently offering any rent specials?
810 Bessemer City Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 Bessemer City Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 810 Bessemer City Road is pet friendly.
Does 810 Bessemer City Road offer parking?
No, 810 Bessemer City Road does not offer parking.
Does 810 Bessemer City Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 Bessemer City Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Bessemer City Road have a pool?
No, 810 Bessemer City Road does not have a pool.
Does 810 Bessemer City Road have accessible units?
No, 810 Bessemer City Road does not have accessible units.
Does 810 Bessemer City Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 Bessemer City Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 810 Bessemer City Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 810 Bessemer City Road does not have units with air conditioning.

