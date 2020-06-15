3205 Forest Creek Court

Amenities

3 Bedroom Home with Large Backyard with Deck! - You will LOVE this three bedroom and two bath home.



The kitchen is fully equipped with Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, and Dishwasher!



Nice open dining area and living room with vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer hook-ups are located in the hallway by the bedrooms for your convenience, huge walk in closet in the master bedroom, and attached master bathroom with garden tub and separate shower.



You will love spending the summer days outside on your private deck in the backyard, lined with trees!



This home rents for $1195 and the security deposit is $1145.



IMPORTANT INFORMATION: If you are interested in viewing this property, please visit our office at 201 E. Main Ave. in Downtown Gastonia between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm. Our office is located at the intersection of E Main Ave and Oakland St. We offer overnight key rentals Monday-Thursday with a $40 cash key deposit and a picture ID. No appointment is necessary. Please e-mail or call with specific questions that were not answered for you with this propertys information. Real estate law does not permit us to comment on the safety or quality of a neighborhood, so we will be unable to assist you with this type of question. If you are inquiring from out of town, please understand that you must visit the property first before you are permitted to apply- no exceptions. You can have a trusted friend or family member visit in your place if necessary. We thank you kindly for your cooperation in these matters, and look forward to assisting you in the future!



$50 application fee per adult / $75 per married couple

Property Matters Realty, LLC performs a criminal, civil and credit background check, current employment check and current and past rental history check, National Terrorist Database and Sex Offenders Registry check on every one of our applicants and residents over the age of 18.



No Pets Allowed



