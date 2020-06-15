All apartments in Gastonia
3205 Forest Creek Court
Last updated April 1 2019 at 3:09 PM

3205 Forest Creek Court

3205 Forest Creek Court · (704) 861-0833
Location

3205 Forest Creek Court, Gastonia, NC 28052
Stagecoach Station

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3205 Forest Creek Court · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1211 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
3 Bedroom Home with Large Backyard with Deck! - You will LOVE this three bedroom and two bath home.

The kitchen is fully equipped with Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, and Dishwasher!

Nice open dining area and living room with vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer hook-ups are located in the hallway by the bedrooms for your convenience, huge walk in closet in the master bedroom, and attached master bathroom with garden tub and separate shower.

You will love spending the summer days outside on your private deck in the backyard, lined with trees!

This home rents for $1195 and the security deposit is $1145.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: If you are interested in viewing this property, please visit our office at 201 E. Main Ave. in Downtown Gastonia between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm. Our office is located at the intersection of E Main Ave and Oakland St. We offer overnight key rentals Monday-Thursday with a $40 cash key deposit and a picture ID. No appointment is necessary. Please e-mail or call with specific questions that were not answered for you with this propertys information. Real estate law does not permit us to comment on the safety or quality of a neighborhood, so we will be unable to assist you with this type of question. If you are inquiring from out of town, please understand that you must visit the property first before you are permitted to apply- no exceptions. You can have a trusted friend or family member visit in your place if necessary. We thank you kindly for your cooperation in these matters, and look forward to assisting you in the future!

$50 application fee per adult / $75 per married couple
Property Matters Realty, LLC performs a criminal, civil and credit background check, current employment check and current and past rental history check, National Terrorist Database and Sex Offenders Registry check on every one of our applicants and residents over the age of 18.

Property Matters Realty, LLC
Phone: 704-861-0833
Fax: 704-861-0783
www.propertymattersrealty.com
Equal Housing Opportunity

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4787021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3205 Forest Creek Court have any available units?
3205 Forest Creek Court has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 3205 Forest Creek Court have?
Some of 3205 Forest Creek Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3205 Forest Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
3205 Forest Creek Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3205 Forest Creek Court pet-friendly?
No, 3205 Forest Creek Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 3205 Forest Creek Court offer parking?
Yes, 3205 Forest Creek Court does offer parking.
Does 3205 Forest Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3205 Forest Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3205 Forest Creek Court have a pool?
No, 3205 Forest Creek Court does not have a pool.
Does 3205 Forest Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 3205 Forest Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3205 Forest Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3205 Forest Creek Court has units with dishwashers.
