Gastonia, NC
2701 Amber Crest Drive
Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:53 PM

2701 Amber Crest Drive

2701 Amber Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2701 Amber Crest Drive, Gastonia, NC 28052
Fawnbrook

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2701 Amber Crest Drive have any available units?
2701 Amber Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 2701 Amber Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2701 Amber Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 Amber Crest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2701 Amber Crest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2701 Amber Crest Drive offer parking?
No, 2701 Amber Crest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2701 Amber Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2701 Amber Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 Amber Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 2701 Amber Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2701 Amber Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 2701 Amber Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 Amber Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2701 Amber Crest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2701 Amber Crest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2701 Amber Crest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
