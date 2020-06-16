521 Andover Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home located in OAKLAND of Cumberland County. This home has a Large great room with vaulted ceilings, a wood burning fireplace, tile floors and access to the side deck. This home has carpet and tile floors. The kitchen has lots of counter-space and stainless steel appliances. Nice master suite with a walk in closet, double sinks and private shower/potty area. Large single garage, rear fence. Pet policy: 1 pet upon approval (no puppies or kittens) with a non refundable pet fee of $250