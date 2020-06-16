All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:01 AM

521 Andover Road

521 Andover Road · (919) 499-0609
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

521 Andover Road, Fayetteville, NC 28311

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home located in OAKLAND of Cumberland County. This home has a Large great room with vaulted ceilings, a wood burning fireplace, tile floors and access to the side deck. This home has carpet and tile floors. The kitchen has lots of counter-space and stainless steel appliances. Nice master suite with a walk in closet, double sinks and private shower/potty area. Large single garage, rear fence. Pet policy: 1 pet upon approval (no puppies or kittens) with a non refundable pet fee of $250

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
limit: 1
fee: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 Andover Road have any available units?
521 Andover Road has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 521 Andover Road have?
Some of 521 Andover Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 Andover Road currently offering any rent specials?
521 Andover Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 Andover Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 521 Andover Road is pet friendly.
Does 521 Andover Road offer parking?
Yes, 521 Andover Road does offer parking.
Does 521 Andover Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 Andover Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 Andover Road have a pool?
No, 521 Andover Road does not have a pool.
Does 521 Andover Road have accessible units?
No, 521 Andover Road does not have accessible units.
Does 521 Andover Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 521 Andover Road has units with dishwashers.
