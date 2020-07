Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator bathtub ceiling fan extra storage ice maker oven range recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park elevator parking bike storage internet access package receiving valet service cats allowed accessible gym courtyard e-payments guest suite key fob access online portal trash valet

Urban living in downtown Fayetteville has never been better! The Prince Charles Hotel was once the crown jewel of Fayetteville. Many distinguished guests have walked the halls of this historic building, including Babe Ruth. Fast forward nearly 95 years to and the Prince Charles opened once again in a new era, where the past seamlessly blends with the present, as The Gathering at the Prince Charles.



A modern urban lifestyle experience, The Gathering at the Prince Charles is the premier destination in Fayetteville to live, work, play, eat and shop. The Residences feature 59 beautifully designed and carefully restored luxury apartments. The Restaurants will delight even the most discerning food critic. . The location is second-to-none as the brand-new Fayetteville baseball stadium and entertainment complex is in the backyard.



The Residences at the Prince Charles provide modern conveniences with a unique connection to the past. The upscale apartm