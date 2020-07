Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill clubhouse coffee bar dog park playground volleyball court

Let Stone Ridge be your sanctuary where comfort and style come together to create a way of liferelax, unwind, live well and enjoy! Everything you need to live a life of comfort and style can be found at Stone Ridge Apartments, one of Fayettevilles newest and most unique apartment communities. Our spacious and well-appointed apartment homes offer the perfect combination of ease, functionality and convenience. Resort-style amenities, abundant recreational opportunities and a state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center make Stone Ridge Apartments your perfect sanctuary from the outside world and an extraordinary lifestyle experience.