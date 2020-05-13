910 Scout Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities hot tub

FURNISHED Available Now - 3 bedroom 2.5 Southside Durham!! - Roomy + well kept 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Southside Durham! Very convenient to 147, RTP, Duke + Downtown Durham! Only a short drive to Forest Hills Park, grocery stores, Downtown Durham, Duke Hospital & University. Walk to Durham Bulls Athletic Park, walk to downtown!



The home itself has great natural light and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has ample storage. Half bathroom is on the main level of the home. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Master bedroom has great space and spa like bathroom.



Great sized yard with back porch. Awesome front porch as well.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Email hillary@acorn-oak.com to schedule a tour today.



