Durham, NC
910 Scout Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

910 Scout Dr

910 Scout Drive · (919) 675-1444 ext. 25
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

910 Scout Drive, Durham, NC 27707

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 910 Scout Dr · Avail. now

$3,250

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1508 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
hot tub
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
hot tub
FURNISHED Available Now - 3 bedroom 2.5 Southside Durham!! - Roomy + well kept 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Southside Durham! Very convenient to 147, RTP, Duke + Downtown Durham! Only a short drive to Forest Hills Park, grocery stores, Downtown Durham, Duke Hospital & University. Walk to Durham Bulls Athletic Park, walk to downtown!

The home itself has great natural light and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has ample storage. Half bathroom is on the main level of the home. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Master bedroom has great space and spa like bathroom.

Great sized yard with back porch. Awesome front porch as well.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Email hillary@acorn-oak.com to schedule a tour today.

(RLNE5703179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 Scout Dr have any available units?
910 Scout Dr has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 910 Scout Dr have?
Some of 910 Scout Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 Scout Dr currently offering any rent specials?
910 Scout Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 Scout Dr pet-friendly?
No, 910 Scout Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Durham.
Does 910 Scout Dr offer parking?
No, 910 Scout Dr does not offer parking.
Does 910 Scout Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 910 Scout Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 Scout Dr have a pool?
No, 910 Scout Dr does not have a pool.
Does 910 Scout Dr have accessible units?
No, 910 Scout Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 910 Scout Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 910 Scout Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 910 Scout Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 910 Scout Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
