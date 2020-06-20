All apartments in Durham
1514 E Geer St

1514 East Geer Street · (919) 675-1444 ext. 24
Location

1514 East Geer Street, Durham, NC 27704

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1514 E Geer St · Avail. Jul 1

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1790 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1514 E Geer St Available 07/01/20 Snazzy one level ready to call home! - Just 2 miles from all the fun Downtown Durham sites, 1514 Geer Street is a great place to call home. Large yard, taken care of for you, and spacious rooms you will love it!

Two bedrooms on one side and one large bedroom with full bath on the opposite side of the home. In between, large living, kitchen and dining room.

Plenty of off street parking. Washer/dryer included. Pets considered with appropriate deposits. Minimum 650 credit score and 3x market rent.

Offered for lease by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Please contact homes@acorn-oak.com for more info. Currently due to Covid 19 in person showings limited.

(RLNE5768033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1514 E Geer St have any available units?
1514 E Geer St has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1514 E Geer St have?
Some of 1514 E Geer St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1514 E Geer St currently offering any rent specials?
1514 E Geer St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 E Geer St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1514 E Geer St is pet friendly.
Does 1514 E Geer St offer parking?
Yes, 1514 E Geer St does offer parking.
Does 1514 E Geer St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1514 E Geer St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 E Geer St have a pool?
No, 1514 E Geer St does not have a pool.
Does 1514 E Geer St have accessible units?
No, 1514 E Geer St does not have accessible units.
Does 1514 E Geer St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1514 E Geer St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1514 E Geer St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1514 E Geer St has units with air conditioning.
