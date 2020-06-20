Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

1514 E Geer St Available 07/01/20 Snazzy one level ready to call home! - Just 2 miles from all the fun Downtown Durham sites, 1514 Geer Street is a great place to call home. Large yard, taken care of for you, and spacious rooms you will love it!



Two bedrooms on one side and one large bedroom with full bath on the opposite side of the home. In between, large living, kitchen and dining room.



Plenty of off street parking. Washer/dryer included. Pets considered with appropriate deposits. Minimum 650 credit score and 3x market rent.



Offered for lease by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Please contact homes@acorn-oak.com for more info. Currently due to Covid 19 in person showings limited.



