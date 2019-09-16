All apartments in Clayton
Last updated February 15 2020 at 4:11 PM

309 Hardaway Point

309 Hardaway Point · (704) 654-3322
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

309 Hardaway Point, Clayton, NC 27527
Riverwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1702 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! Thekitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, noproblem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main StreetRenewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Hardaway Point have any available units?
309 Hardaway Point has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 309 Hardaway Point currently offering any rent specials?
309 Hardaway Point isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Hardaway Point pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 Hardaway Point is pet friendly.
Does 309 Hardaway Point offer parking?
No, 309 Hardaway Point does not offer parking.
Does 309 Hardaway Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Hardaway Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Hardaway Point have a pool?
No, 309 Hardaway Point does not have a pool.
Does 309 Hardaway Point have accessible units?
No, 309 Hardaway Point does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Hardaway Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 Hardaway Point does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 309 Hardaway Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 Hardaway Point does not have units with air conditioning.
