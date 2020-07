Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven recently renovated smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar 24hr concierge courtyard dog park elevator 24hr gym game room parking pool garage hot tub internet access package receiving sauna cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage car charging cc payments conference room dog grooming area e-payments fire pit golf room green community guest parking guest suite internet cafe key fob access lobby nest technology new construction pool table smoke-free community trash valet

The Uptown Charlotte skyline is once again redefined by Uptown 550 on Stonewall, an unmatched lifestyle destination designed to create the ultimate living experience. Offering exclusive Tower units and urban Flats, Uptown 550 is complete with a private rooftop bar and a fitness mezzanine overlooking the city. Amenities such as a full-sized golf simulator, elevated pool with Thrill Cubes, indoor Spa and Sauna and private courtyards is just the beginning. Here, luxury comes standard with studio, one, two or three bedroom homes with designer lighting, quartz countertops, custom cabinetry and rain showerheads. Skyline views, floor to ceiling windows and balcony fireplaces elevate your living experience. Retail on the ground floor provides easy shopping and dining. Walk to nearby bar, restaurants, entertainment and attractions like the BB&T Ballpark and Bank of America Stadium. You have arrived at Uptown 550 on Stonewall, a Northwood Ravin signature community.