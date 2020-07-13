All apartments in Charlotte
Tryon Park at Rivergate

12620 Toscana Way · (833) 430-7567
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12620 Toscana Way, Charlotte, NC 28273
Brown Road

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 02104 · Avail. Aug 27

$984

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 764 sqft

Unit 08206 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 863 sqft

Unit 04104 · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 863 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 06105 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1117 sqft

Unit 01106 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1117 sqft

Unit 08308 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,308

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tryon Park at Rivergate.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
car charging
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
package receiving
trash valet
yoga
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
e-payments
fire pit
internet access
key fob access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
NOW LEASING: LUXURY APARTMENTS IN CHARLOTTE, NC

DISCOVER LAVISH APARTMENTS IN CHARLOTTE AT TRYON PARK AT RIVERGATE

Welcome to Tryon Park at Rivergate a residential community featuring One and Two bedroom apartments in Charlotte, NC. Located in the Steele Creek neighborhood of Southwest Charlotte, Tryon Park at Rivergate has so much to offer! Tryon Park at Rivergate makes it easy for residents to access everything in and around the Charlotte area. You can quickly access the I-77, I-485, and Hwy 160 from the community, and Uptown Charlotte is just a short drive away.

Our apartment homes are brand new, so you can feel confident that you’ll have the latest styles and amenities incorporated into your modern apartment. All our apartment units feature energy-efficient appliances, crown molding, dishwashers, gourmet kitchens with islands, plush carpeting, spacious closets, and more. Whether you choose a 1- or 2-bedroom apartment floor plan, we guarantee that your space will be updated and

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $150-$400
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage units available upon request for an additional fee.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tryon Park at Rivergate have any available units?
Tryon Park at Rivergate has 12 units available starting at $984 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Tryon Park at Rivergate have?
Some of Tryon Park at Rivergate's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tryon Park at Rivergate currently offering any rent specials?
Tryon Park at Rivergate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tryon Park at Rivergate pet-friendly?
Yes, Tryon Park at Rivergate is pet friendly.
Does Tryon Park at Rivergate offer parking?
Yes, Tryon Park at Rivergate offers parking.
Does Tryon Park at Rivergate have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Tryon Park at Rivergate offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Tryon Park at Rivergate have a pool?
Yes, Tryon Park at Rivergate has a pool.
Does Tryon Park at Rivergate have accessible units?
Yes, Tryon Park at Rivergate has accessible units.
Does Tryon Park at Rivergate have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tryon Park at Rivergate has units with dishwashers.
