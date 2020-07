Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool e-payments bbq/grill garage internet access online portal trash valet cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance hot tub

Welcome The Grayson Apartment Homes in Charlotte, North Carolina. Conveniently located in the Mineral Springs neighborhood and near The University of North Carolina at Charlotte, you will find that The Grayson has the amenities and location you desire. Go for a swim and lounge with friends on the poolside sundeck. Challenge yourself to an invigorating workout in the fully equipped fitness center. Take care of business in our resident business center or invite neighbors over for a weekend picnic on the beautifully landscaped grounds. Take pleasure in knowing you have found an apartment you can truly call home. Our one, two and three bedroom home interiors feature hardwood style flooring, a private patio or balcony, white kitchen cabinetry, custom countertops and so much more! Apply online or stop by for your personal tour today to reserve your new apartment home!