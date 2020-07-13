All apartments in Charlotte
The Apartments at Quarterside

810 E 7th St · (704) 837-2445
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

810 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC 28202
First Ward

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

Studio

S7-1

$1,199

Studio · 1 Bath

S2-1

$1,199

Studio · 1 Bath · 552 sqft

S3-1

$1,199

Studio · 1 Bath · 588 sqft

See 9+ more

1 Bedroom

ATH1-1

$1,599

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 842 sqft

ATH5-1

$1,599

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1040 sqft

ATH1-2

$1,899

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 842 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

B1-1

$1,799

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1052 sqft

B1-2

$2,299

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1052 sqft

B2-1

$1,799

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1083 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Apartments at Quarterside.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
accessible
elevator
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
car wash area
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
Experience the distinctive mix of luxury living and urban energy together with 40 unique studios, one, and two-bedroom floor plans. These pet-friendly Uptown Charlotte apartments are perched on top of several retail and service shops including a deli, dry cleaners, and two hair salons. Quarterside also features a resort-style swimming pool, 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center and yoga studio, controlled-access building entry, garage parking, and a gated Bark Park.
Charlotte is home to Microsoft, Honeywell, Time Warner Cable, Dollar Tree, Lowes, Duke Energy, and Time Warner Cable, just to name a few. Even better – these apartments in Uptown Charlotte NC have immediate access to I-277 and I-77. You can also catch the LYNX light rail on 7th street, less than half a mile away from Quarterside. Between these two forms of transportation, you’re sure to have a comfortable commute.
Nestled in the heart of Charlotte, our Uptown Charlotte apartments boast terrific walkability (walk score 83) to upscale boutiques, trendy restaurants, bars, and amazing parks in the First Ward. The Metropolitan, which offers a variety of shops and restaurants, is just a half mile away. Bank of America Stadium, Spectrum Center, and BB&T Ballpark are all within walking distance. Last but not least, the EpiCentre provides an amazing place for nightlife and entertainment.
We’re so confident you’ll love our community, we actually offer a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. If you’re unhappy with your new apartment or move-in experience, you can leave without penalty within 30 days of moving in.

Nitty Gritty

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Parking Garage with Remote Access.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Apartments at Quarterside have any available units?
The Apartments at Quarterside offers studio floorplans starting at $1,199, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,599, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,799. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does The Apartments at Quarterside have?
Some of The Apartments at Quarterside's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Apartments at Quarterside currently offering any rent specials?
The Apartments at Quarterside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Apartments at Quarterside pet-friendly?
Yes, The Apartments at Quarterside is pet friendly.
Does The Apartments at Quarterside offer parking?
Yes, The Apartments at Quarterside offers parking.
Does The Apartments at Quarterside have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Apartments at Quarterside offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Apartments at Quarterside have a pool?
Yes, The Apartments at Quarterside has a pool.
Does The Apartments at Quarterside have accessible units?
Yes, The Apartments at Quarterside has accessible units.
Does The Apartments at Quarterside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Apartments at Quarterside has units with dishwashers.
