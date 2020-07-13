The Apartments at Quarterside

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center dog park 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly accessible elevator 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage car wash area courtyard e-payments guest parking hot tub key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

Experience the distinctive mix of luxury living and urban energy together with 40 unique studios, one, and two-bedroom floor plans. These pet-friendly Uptown Charlotte apartments are perched on top of several retail and service shops including a deli, dry cleaners, and two hair salons. Quarterside also features a resort-style swimming pool, 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center and yoga studio, controlled-access building entry, garage parking, and a gated Bark Park.

Charlotte is home to Microsoft, Honeywell, Time Warner Cable, Dollar Tree, Lowes, Duke Energy, and Time Warner Cable, just to name a few. Even better – these apartments in Uptown Charlotte NC have immediate access to I-277 and I-77. You can also catch the LYNX light rail on 7th street, less than half a mile away from Quarterside. Between these two forms of transportation, you’re sure to have a comfortable commute.

Nestled in the heart of Charlotte, our Uptown Charlotte apartments boast terrific walkability (walk score 83) to upscale boutiques, trendy restaurants, bars, and amazing parks in the First Ward. The Metropolitan, which offers a variety of shops and restaurants, is just a half mile away. Bank of America Stadium, Spectrum Center, and BB&T Ballpark are all within walking distance. Last but not least, the EpiCentre provides an amazing place for nightlife and entertainment.

We’re so confident you’ll love our community, we actually offer a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. If you’re unhappy with your new apartment or move-in experience, you can leave without penalty within 30 days of moving in.