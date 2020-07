Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave range stainless steel patio / balcony extra storage ice maker oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving valet service cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments courtyard e-payments fire pit guest parking hot tub internet access key fob access lobby media room online portal

Located off Randolph Road, Sterling Magnolia has modern conveniences and meticulous design. Our apartments have a long list of amenities! Our Charlotte, NC, 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment homes feature modern finishes. Each apartment has elegant crown molding, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and bar in the gourmet kitchen. Additionally, we have controlled access garage parking. Our amenities include 24/7 Fitness center, expansive resident clubhouse, pool with sundeck and grilling area.The local neighborhood of Cotswold/Eastover is perfectly located near Uptown. Situated just 4 miles from SouthPark Mall and 1.2 miles from Cotswold Shopping Village. Bank of America Stadium and Spectrum Center are only 4 miles away. For professionals and students, we are 2 miles from Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and 7 Miles from Johnson and Wales UniversityCome and schedule your appointment, or drop by and visit us for your tour today! Choose to Live, Life, Exceptionally!