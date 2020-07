Southpark Commons Apartment Homes

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access online portal tennis court trash valet cats allowed hot tub playground yoga

Your new home awaits you. Nestled in one of Charlotte, North Carolina's upscale living community.



Our luxurious community promises to deliver you not only an incredibly stylish way of life but also comfort and convenience in every way. These newly renovated furnished and non-furnished apartments are spacious from every angle. With beautiful vaulted ceilings, a complete kitchen appliance package in black or stainless steel, wood-style flooring, designer cabinetry, a mosaic tile backsplash, and more, you will have all of the modern conveniences you need to live large. If you want to get out and socialize or relax, you will love being close to a resort-style pool with an outdoor summer kitchen, access to the one-mile nature trail, and a fit experience in the 24-hour fitness studio. Southpark Commons is situated just 10 minutes from Phillips Place and Southpark Mall, 25 minutes from the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, and offers residents easy access to I-77 and I-485. Whether yo