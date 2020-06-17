Rim Rock Ct 5012

Amenities

5012 Rim Rock Ct....Stowe Creek...Avail Now - Welcome Home!!! Well maintained home located in Stowe Creek. 4 bed 2.5 bath home with apx 2508 sq ft. New carpet throughout. Many upgrades have been added.Eat in kitchen with new countertops and backsplash. Front of home boasts formal dining area and sitting area. Popular master down bedroom with full master bath and walk in closet. 3 bedrooms up and full hall bath. Large bonus room and loft on upper floor. Cul-de-sac lot. 2 car garage with painted floor. Avail Now!!! No smoking. Pets conditional with owner approval.

https://virtualtourcafe.com/mls/6715323

SHED NOT FOR TENANT USE.

ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN

MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME

NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES

MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5712447)