5012 Rim Rock Court, Charlotte, NC 28278 Dixie - Berryhill
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5012 Rim Rock Ct....Stowe Creek...Avail Now - Welcome Home!!! Well maintained home located in Stowe Creek. 4 bed 2.5 bath home with apx 2508 sq ft. New carpet throughout. Many upgrades have been added.Eat in kitchen with new countertops and backsplash. Front of home boasts formal dining area and sitting area. Popular master down bedroom with full master bath and walk in closet. 3 bedrooms up and full hall bath. Large bonus room and loft on upper floor. Cul-de-sac lot. 2 car garage with painted floor. Avail Now!!! No smoking. Pets conditional with owner approval. https://virtualtourcafe.com/mls/6715323 SHED NOT FOR TENANT USE. ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5712447)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Rim Rock Ct 5012 have any available units?
Rim Rock Ct 5012 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Rim Rock Ct 5012 have?
Some of Rim Rock Ct 5012's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rim Rock Ct 5012 currently offering any rent specials?
Rim Rock Ct 5012 is not currently offering any rent specials.