Quail Valley on Carmel

Lease Length: 4-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per person
Deposit: $100-Up to one months rent, based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: 85 lbs weight limit, no aggressive breeds
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.