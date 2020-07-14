Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher furnished w/d hookup bathtub garbage disposal ice maker oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse coffee bar dog park fire pit pool package receiving parking 24hr maintenance e-payments hot tub online portal

Welcome to one of the most prestigious apartment home communities in the Charlotte region. At Quail Valley on Carmel, we offer an enviable standard of comfort.Quail Valley on Carmel features an exquisite apartment home living community designed to pamper and conveniently serve. Whether you are a visiting executive, raising a family, just married, or retired and ready to relax... we have planned-out the Quail Valley on Carmel neighborhood with your diverse needs in mind.Located near Ballantyne and the South Park neighborhood of Southeast Charlotte, our community features walking/biking paths. Our pet-friendly community also hosts a pet park along with a resort-style swimming pool, a hammock garden, an outdoor fire pit and is walking distance to shopping and dining.