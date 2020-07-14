All apartments in Charlotte
Quail Valley on Carmel

4012 Quail Forest Dr · (704) 666-4654
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4012 Quail Forest Dr, Charlotte, NC 28226
Mountainbrook

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7555-A · Avail. Aug 25

$1,282

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1091 sqft

Unit 7525-L · Avail. Jul 23

$1,086

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1001 sqft

Unit 7541-C · Avail. Jul 23

$1,192

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1001 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7400-F · Avail. Sep 4

$1,454

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1247 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Quail Valley on Carmel.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
furnished
w/d hookup
bathtub
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
fire pit
pool
package receiving
parking
24hr maintenance
e-payments
hot tub
online portal
Welcome to one of the most prestigious apartment home communities in the Charlotte region. At Quail Valley on Carmel, we offer an enviable standard of comfort.Quail Valley on Carmel features an exquisite apartment home living community designed to pamper and conveniently serve. Whether you are a visiting executive, raising a family, just married, or retired and ready to relax... we have planned-out the Quail Valley on Carmel neighborhood with your diverse needs in mind.Located near Ballantyne and the South Park neighborhood of Southeast Charlotte, our community features walking/biking paths. Our pet-friendly community also hosts a pet park along with a resort-style swimming pool, a hammock garden, an outdoor fire pit and is walking distance to shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per person
Deposit: $100-Up to one months rent, based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: 85 lbs weight limit, no aggressive breeds
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Quail Valley on Carmel have any available units?
Quail Valley on Carmel has 7 units available starting at $1,086 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Quail Valley on Carmel have?
Some of Quail Valley on Carmel's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Quail Valley on Carmel currently offering any rent specials?
Quail Valley on Carmel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Quail Valley on Carmel pet-friendly?
Yes, Quail Valley on Carmel is pet friendly.
Does Quail Valley on Carmel offer parking?
Yes, Quail Valley on Carmel offers parking.
Does Quail Valley on Carmel have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Quail Valley on Carmel offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Quail Valley on Carmel have a pool?
Yes, Quail Valley on Carmel has a pool.
Does Quail Valley on Carmel have accessible units?
Yes, Quail Valley on Carmel has accessible units.
Does Quail Valley on Carmel have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Quail Valley on Carmel has units with dishwashers.
