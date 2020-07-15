All apartments in Charlotte
Point Comfort Ln 6522

6522 Point Comfort Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6522 Point Comfort Lane, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 bed Townhome located in Carmel Heights...Avail Early to Mid June - Beautiful 2 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom townhome located just minutes away from Southpark, Ballantyne and Carolina Place Mall. This townhouse has an open floor plan, spacious rooms, features a rocking chair covered front porch, patio overlooking the woods, rear facing garage, and a fireplace in the living room.
Bedrooms are large with private baths. Huge master bath with dual vanities, stand up shower and garden tub. Master bath opens to large walk in closet. Water, trash and lawn is included in the rent.
Small pet accepted with owner approval.
No smoking.
ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN
MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME
NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES
MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550

(RLNE3925512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Point Comfort Ln 6522 have any available units?
Point Comfort Ln 6522 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Point Comfort Ln 6522 have?
Some of Point Comfort Ln 6522's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Point Comfort Ln 6522 currently offering any rent specials?
Point Comfort Ln 6522 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Point Comfort Ln 6522 pet-friendly?
Yes, Point Comfort Ln 6522 is pet friendly.
Does Point Comfort Ln 6522 offer parking?
Yes, Point Comfort Ln 6522 offers parking.
Does Point Comfort Ln 6522 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Point Comfort Ln 6522 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Point Comfort Ln 6522 have a pool?
No, Point Comfort Ln 6522 does not have a pool.
Does Point Comfort Ln 6522 have accessible units?
No, Point Comfort Ln 6522 does not have accessible units.
Does Point Comfort Ln 6522 have units with dishwashers?
No, Point Comfort Ln 6522 does not have units with dishwashers.
