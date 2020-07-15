Point Comfort Ln 6522

Amenities
2 bed Townhome located in Carmel Heights...Avail Early to Mid June - Beautiful 2 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom townhome located just minutes away from Southpark, Ballantyne and Carolina Place Mall. This townhouse has an open floor plan, spacious rooms, features a rocking chair covered front porch, patio overlooking the woods, rear facing garage, and a fireplace in the living room.
Bedrooms are large with private baths. Huge master bath with dual vanities, stand up shower and garden tub. Master bath opens to large walk in closet. Water, trash and lawn is included in the rent.
Small pet accepted with owner approval.
No smoking.
ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN
MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME
NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES
MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550
(RLNE3925512)