All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9321 Meadow Vista Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9321 Meadow Vista Road
Last updated August 14 2019 at 5:05 AM

9321 Meadow Vista Road

9321 Meadow Vista Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
College Downs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9321 Meadow Vista Road, Charlotte, NC 28213
College Downs

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This tip-top cute & cozy unit is ready to move in. Featuring 2bedrooms with their own private bathrooms, a bright cozy living room; stepping out to a perfect nature view from the balcony. Spacious kitchen with all appliances. Generous sized bedrooms.Great location off of Harris Blvd, with just minutes to UNCC, Light rail, shopping, dining, hwys, transportation, banks, hospital, pharmacy so much more. So why wait stop by today and take a look. This beauty is all ready for your personal touch!

Directions:Head east on I-85 N toward Exit 38,Take exit 45A for North Carolina 24 E/Harris Blvd E,Merge onto W W T Harris Blvd ,Continue onto E WT Harris Blvd ,Turn left onto University Ridge Dr ,Turn left onto Meadow Vista Rd. Unit will be on the left!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9321 Meadow Vista Road have any available units?
9321 Meadow Vista Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 9321 Meadow Vista Road currently offering any rent specials?
9321 Meadow Vista Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9321 Meadow Vista Road pet-friendly?
No, 9321 Meadow Vista Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9321 Meadow Vista Road offer parking?
No, 9321 Meadow Vista Road does not offer parking.
Does 9321 Meadow Vista Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9321 Meadow Vista Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9321 Meadow Vista Road have a pool?
No, 9321 Meadow Vista Road does not have a pool.
Does 9321 Meadow Vista Road have accessible units?
No, 9321 Meadow Vista Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9321 Meadow Vista Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9321 Meadow Vista Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9321 Meadow Vista Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9321 Meadow Vista Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Axis Berewick
7015 Skye Bridge Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
Camden Cotton Mills
520 W 5th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Novel Research Park
9235 Senator Royall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Newton
15934 White St.
Charlotte, NC 28278
Alta Croft
3030 Barrow Road
Charlotte, NC 28269
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte