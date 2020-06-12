All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like Maplehurst Dr 11006.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
Maplehurst Dr 11006
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

Maplehurst Dr 11006

11006 Maplehurst Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Provincetowne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11006 Maplehurst Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
11006 Maplehurst Dr....Weston Glen community...AVAIL NOW - Large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in Weston Glen Community. Open floor plan. Large open kitchen with center island and cabinets galore!!!
Large family room and separate dining room. Office space and 1/2 bath on lower level.
Fenced in back yard. Beautifully landscaped.
2 car garage
Pets conditional with owner approval
No smoking
Tenant responsible for all utilities
Avail now
APP FEES ARE $50 PER PERSON NON REFUNDABLE
ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN
MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME
NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES
MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3741591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Maplehurst Dr 11006 have any available units?
Maplehurst Dr 11006 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is Maplehurst Dr 11006 currently offering any rent specials?
Maplehurst Dr 11006 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Maplehurst Dr 11006 pet-friendly?
Yes, Maplehurst Dr 11006 is pet friendly.
Does Maplehurst Dr 11006 offer parking?
Yes, Maplehurst Dr 11006 offers parking.
Does Maplehurst Dr 11006 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Maplehurst Dr 11006 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Maplehurst Dr 11006 have a pool?
No, Maplehurst Dr 11006 does not have a pool.
Does Maplehurst Dr 11006 have accessible units?
No, Maplehurst Dr 11006 does not have accessible units.
Does Maplehurst Dr 11006 have units with dishwashers?
No, Maplehurst Dr 11006 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Maplehurst Dr 11006 have units with air conditioning?
No, Maplehurst Dr 11006 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Presley Oaks
4915 Misty Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Gateway West
902 W 4th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Reserve at Waterford Lakes
8725 Kody Marie Ct
Charlotte, NC 28210
Element Uptown
355 W Martin Luther King Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28202
Silos South End
131 Poindexter Drive
Charlotte, NC 28203
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269
V & Three
5025 Wembley Central Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte