Maplehurst Dr 11006

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

11006 Maplehurst Dr....Weston Glen community...AVAIL NOW - Large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in Weston Glen Community. Open floor plan. Large open kitchen with center island and cabinets galore!!!

Large family room and separate dining room. Office space and 1/2 bath on lower level.

Fenced in back yard. Beautifully landscaped.

2 car garage

Pets conditional with owner approval

No smoking

Tenant responsible for all utilities

Avail now

APP FEES ARE $50 PER PERSON NON REFUNDABLE

ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN

MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME

NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES

MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3741591)