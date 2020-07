Madison Southpark Apartment Homes

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access online portal tennis court trash valet cats allowed parking hot tub internet cafe

Welcome to your new luxury apartment at Madison Southpark Apartments. Our premier community is located in Charlotte, North Carolina and offers an optimum living environment designed with your comfort and conveniences in mind. Choose from a one, two or three-bedroom furnished and non-furnished apartments each offering a spacious floor plan, newly renovated interiors and a long list of amenities available to meet your every need. Residents enjoy the newly renovated interiors and top of the line services available to provide them with the highest standards of service possible. From designer kitchens completely laid out with new appliances to the spacious walk-in closets; this pet-friendly community is ready to treat you to a life of luxury. Whether you are an active person that wants to experience all that life has to offer or you just want to kick back and enjoy your own personal space, Madison Southpark is the right choice. Contact us today to take a personal tour or apply online!