Gatesville Ln 6434

6434 Gatesville Ln.....Avail NOW!!! - WELCOME HOME!!! Great South Charlotte location McKee Woods.3 bed 2.5 bath. Family room with gas log fireplace, dining room/office/flex space. Kitchen boast many cabinet and counter space. Walk in pantry and breakfast bar. 3 bedrooms upstairs. Master suite with walk-in closet, dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Close shopping center, dining and major hwys. No smoking, Pets conditional. Avail NOW!!!

.APP FEES ARE $50 PER PERSON NON REFUNDABLE

ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN

MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME

NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES

MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550



