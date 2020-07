Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access on-site laundry bbq/grill business center courtyard dog grooming area fire pit hot tub package receiving

Join us at Century Highland Creek Apartments, a welcoming community offering luxurious North Charlotte apartments. Everything you’d want from your brand-new home is here, from the spacious floor plans and contemporary amenities to the attractive location. Pets allowed.



We take your comfort seriously, and we prove this with our wide assortment of on-site features. Combining style with convenience, they’re always ready to cater to your needs. Among our favorites, we count the saltwater swimming pool with a poolside kitchen, flat-screen TV, and a fireplace. You will also fall for the resident clubhouse with complimentary WiFi and the 24-hour fitness center. When needed, the covered car care center, pet washing station, Amazon package lockers, and clothes care facilities are there to help out.



Sporting one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, our apartments in Charlotte will leave you equally impressed, if not even more. They feature Smart Home finishes, which not only come in handy but