Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:55 AM

Caldwell Ridge Pkwy 2940

2940 Caldwell Ridge Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

2940 Caldwell Ridge Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28213
Back Creek Church Road

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2940 Caldwell Ridge Parkway...Avail Now!! - 2 bed 1.5 bath townhome located in Townes At Old Stone Crossing. University Area.
2 bedrooms and full bath upstairs.
1/2 bath down.
Living room/dining combo.
Kitchen has stove, frig, dishwasher, microwave
Middle unit
Storage back of home
Trash included.
Water bill caps at $75. Any water bill over $75 will be tenant responsibility.
Lawn inside fenced area is tenant responsibility. Owner to provide used lawn mower and refrigerator. Owner will not replace or repair frig and lawn mower if they break.
Small pet welcome with non refundable pet fee
Avail Now!!
No smoking
Owner will manage once tenant is placed.
ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN
MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME
NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES
MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550

(RLNE2539588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Caldwell Ridge Pkwy 2940 have any available units?
Caldwell Ridge Pkwy 2940 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Caldwell Ridge Pkwy 2940 have?
Some of Caldwell Ridge Pkwy 2940's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Caldwell Ridge Pkwy 2940 currently offering any rent specials?
Caldwell Ridge Pkwy 2940 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Caldwell Ridge Pkwy 2940 pet-friendly?
Yes, Caldwell Ridge Pkwy 2940 is pet friendly.
Does Caldwell Ridge Pkwy 2940 offer parking?
No, Caldwell Ridge Pkwy 2940 does not offer parking.
Does Caldwell Ridge Pkwy 2940 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Caldwell Ridge Pkwy 2940 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Caldwell Ridge Pkwy 2940 have a pool?
No, Caldwell Ridge Pkwy 2940 does not have a pool.
Does Caldwell Ridge Pkwy 2940 have accessible units?
No, Caldwell Ridge Pkwy 2940 does not have accessible units.
Does Caldwell Ridge Pkwy 2940 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Caldwell Ridge Pkwy 2940 has units with dishwashers.

