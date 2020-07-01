Caldwell Ridge Pkwy 2940

Amenities

2940 Caldwell Ridge Parkway...Avail Now!! - 2 bed 1.5 bath townhome located in Townes At Old Stone Crossing. University Area.

2 bedrooms and full bath upstairs.

1/2 bath down.

Living room/dining combo.

Kitchen has stove, frig, dishwasher, microwave

Middle unit

Storage back of home

Trash included.

Water bill caps at $75. Any water bill over $75 will be tenant responsibility.

Lawn inside fenced area is tenant responsibility. Owner to provide used lawn mower and refrigerator. Owner will not replace or repair frig and lawn mower if they break.

Small pet welcome with non refundable pet fee

Avail Now!!

No smoking

Owner will manage once tenant is placed.

ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN

MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME

NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES

MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550



(RLNE2539588)