Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated hardwood floors extra storage oven range Property Amenities accessible business center carport clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system courtyard fire pit hot tub online portal smoke-free community

Welcome to Barrington Place, a beautiful community that is centrally located in Charlotte to provide

easy access to both work and play. Each home features modern fixtures and beautiful finishes with

spacious layouts. Choose from a one-, two-, or three-bedroom floor plan, each offering large walk-in

closets, gorgeous fireplaces, and top of the line appliances. The amenities found in our community

are some of the finest in the area, including a resort style sparkling pool, a well-equipped fitness

center, and an excellent BBQ and picnic area ideal for entertaining friends and neighbors. At our

apartments in Charlotte, North Carolina, we are also proud to be pet friendly!



Conveniently located south of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, commuting in and

around the city is always convenient. Additionally, Barrington Place is close to a variety of attractions

and marketplaces, so you’ll never have to worry about finding a new place to shop or dine. Visit

Barrington Place, wher