Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool pool table 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pet friendly bike storage business center game room internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Alpha Mill Apartments is a pet-friendly community that blends historic architecture with contemporary renovations that cater to the modern lifestyle of Uptown Charlotte.Within minutes on foot, you will reach the middle of Uptown, with restaurants, shopping, pubs, and bars lining the streets. When you are not venturing into the city, you can relax at the resort style swimming pool just downstairs, play billiards in the clubhouse, or sweat at one of the two fitness centers on site.You can choose between a studio, one-bedroom, or two-bedroom apartment home. Whether you like a spacious living room with 8-foot windows or a patio with city views, Alpha Mill has something unique for you.