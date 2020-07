Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup cable included carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving accessible 24hr maintenance coffee bar courtyard dog grooming area e-payments fire pit guest parking hot tub internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal trash valet

Searching for a new home? Addison Park apartments in Charlotte, NC have everything you’re looking for. Our community has two resort-style pools, so you can always soak in some sunshine, and our dog park and playground make it easy to enjoy the outdoors. Inside our apartments, you’ll find 9-foot ceilings and wood burning fireplaces. Plus, Addison Park residents always have a place to park their car thanks to attached and detached garages. Our convenient location near I-77, I-85, and I-485 allows you to get wherever you need to go in no time, and we’re just minutes away from uptown Charlotte where you’ll find a variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment. If Addison Park sounds like the kind of place you’d like to call home, check out our floor plans now to see what’s available.