All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9920 Forest Run Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9920 Forest Run Ln
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

9920 Forest Run Ln

9920 Forest Run Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Provincetowne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9920 Forest Run Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ardrey Kell Property Available For Immediate Lease! - Fantastic 2 story in popular Ardrey Kell location. Minutes from restaurants, shopping, entertainment and I-485. Upon entering the open floorplan is spacious and inviting. Hardwood floors are throughout most of the main level. The kitchen is equip with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and abundant cabinetry. Upstairs the bedrooms are large with great sized closets. The backyard is fenced in and there is a 2 car garage. Call today to set your appointment! 704-814-0461.

(RLNE4822768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9920 Forest Run Ln have any available units?
9920 Forest Run Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9920 Forest Run Ln have?
Some of 9920 Forest Run Ln's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9920 Forest Run Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9920 Forest Run Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9920 Forest Run Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 9920 Forest Run Ln is pet friendly.
Does 9920 Forest Run Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9920 Forest Run Ln offers parking.
Does 9920 Forest Run Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9920 Forest Run Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9920 Forest Run Ln have a pool?
No, 9920 Forest Run Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9920 Forest Run Ln have accessible units?
No, 9920 Forest Run Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9920 Forest Run Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 9920 Forest Run Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Village at Commonwealth
1308 Lorna St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Crest at Greylyn
9415 Lucy Jane Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
M Station
6215 Forest Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Uptown 550 on Stonewall
550 Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Camden Foxcroft
4612 Simsbury Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Bradham
145 New Bern Street
Charlotte, NC 28209
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte