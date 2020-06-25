9920 Forest Run Ln

Amenities

Ardrey Kell Property Available For Immediate Lease! - Fantastic 2 story in popular Ardrey Kell location. Minutes from restaurants, shopping, entertainment and I-485. Upon entering the open floorplan is spacious and inviting. Hardwood floors are throughout most of the main level. The kitchen is equip with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and abundant cabinetry. Upstairs the bedrooms are large with great sized closets. The backyard is fenced in and there is a 2 car garage. Call today to set your appointment! 704-814-0461.



(RLNE4822768)