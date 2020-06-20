All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 26 2020 at 9:40 PM

9916 Lottie Lane

9916 Lottie Lane · (704) 713-4648
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9916 Lottie Lane, Charlotte, NC 28262
University City South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1149 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ranch with 2 car garage

4 minute walking to uncc campus

Home is near the university, light rail and shopping. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and large family room.

Wooden flooring in living room and new carpet in bedrooms

gas water heater and heat

NO PETS
NO SMOKING
RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED

Application Process
1. non-refundable Application Fees $30 - pay via cashapp or venmo
2. Income 3 times the rent
3. We run Credit,Background,Eviction Check & Rental History Check

Documents Required
1. Paystubs or if Business owner then income and expense statement not just bank statement
2. Identity Card & SSN card copy to verify your Social

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9916 Lottie Lane have any available units?
9916 Lottie Lane has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9916 Lottie Lane have?
Some of 9916 Lottie Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9916 Lottie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9916 Lottie Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9916 Lottie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9916 Lottie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9916 Lottie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9916 Lottie Lane does offer parking.
Does 9916 Lottie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9916 Lottie Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9916 Lottie Lane have a pool?
No, 9916 Lottie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9916 Lottie Lane have accessible units?
No, 9916 Lottie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9916 Lottie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9916 Lottie Lane has units with dishwashers.
