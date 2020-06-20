9916 Lottie Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Ranch with 2 car garage



4 minute walking to uncc campus



Home is near the university, light rail and shopping. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and large family room.



Wooden flooring in living room and new carpet in bedrooms



gas water heater and heat



NO PETS

NO SMOKING

RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED



Application Process

1. non-refundable Application Fees $30 - pay via cashapp or venmo

2. Income 3 times the rent

3. We run Credit,Background,Eviction Check & Rental History Check



Documents Required

1. Paystubs or if Business owner then income and expense statement not just bank statement

2. Identity Card & SSN card copy to verify your Social