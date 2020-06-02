9911 Furlong Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Ready for you to call home today! Stunning home located in sought after Davis Lake. Perfect floorplan with entertaining in mind! Large kitchen with tons of cabinet and Granite counters, gorgeous tile back splash! All bedrooms are located upstairs plus loft area, excellent for home office, playroom or guest area. Treed backyard with large deck. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants...list goes on and on! THIS IS A MUST SEE! Call today for your personal showing.