Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:42 AM

9911 Furlong Trail

Location

9911 Furlong Trail, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready for you to call home today! Stunning home located in sought after Davis Lake. Perfect floorplan with entertaining in mind! Large kitchen with tons of cabinet and Granite counters, gorgeous tile back splash! All bedrooms are located upstairs plus loft area, excellent for home office, playroom or guest area. Treed backyard with large deck. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants...list goes on and on! THIS IS A MUST SEE! Call today for your personal showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9911 Furlong Trail have any available units?
9911 Furlong Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9911 Furlong Trail have?
Some of 9911 Furlong Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9911 Furlong Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9911 Furlong Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9911 Furlong Trail pet-friendly?
No, 9911 Furlong Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9911 Furlong Trail offer parking?
Yes, 9911 Furlong Trail offers parking.
Does 9911 Furlong Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9911 Furlong Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9911 Furlong Trail have a pool?
No, 9911 Furlong Trail does not have a pool.
Does 9911 Furlong Trail have accessible units?
No, 9911 Furlong Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9911 Furlong Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9911 Furlong Trail has units with dishwashers.

