Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

9903 Porta Ferry Dr Available 06/06/19 Spacious Townhome Located minutes from UNC Campus! 4BR/2.5BA - Very maintained townhome located in Villages at Backcreek! This unit has two car back load garage, formal areas, large great room with gas fireplace, kitchen has black appliances, lots of storage, breakfast area, master bedroom is located on main level, 3 bedrooms and large open loft area upstairs, community pool, covered patio area for entertaining, end unit, minutes from restaurants and shopping, easy access to I485/I77/I85



(RLNE4894668)