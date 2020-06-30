All apartments in Charlotte
9831 Dauphine Drive-CB
Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:55 AM

9831 Dauphine Drive-CB

9831 Dauphine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9831 Dauphine Drive, Charlotte, NC 28216
Wedgewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
9831 Dauphine Drive-CB - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home. The kitchen includes all appliances. Inviting living room with a gas burning fireplace. The master bedroom has a HUGE walk in closet and a garden tub with a separate shower. The second bedroom has double closets. Lots of natural light throughout this home. Washer and dryer are included as well as a 2 car garage and a private backyard.

Merge onto I-85 South.Take the Interstate 485 Inner N exit toward Interstate 77 N/Statesville. Merge onto I-485 Inner.Take exit 21 for NC-24/Harris Blvd.Turn left onto NC-24 W/W WT Harris Blvd.Continue to follow W WT Harris Blvd, Turn right onto Mt Holly- Huntersville Rd. Turn right onto Walden Ridge Dr. Turn right onto Dauphine Drive.

(RLNE3699075)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9831 Dauphine Drive-CB have any available units?
9831 Dauphine Drive-CB doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9831 Dauphine Drive-CB have?
Some of 9831 Dauphine Drive-CB's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9831 Dauphine Drive-CB currently offering any rent specials?
9831 Dauphine Drive-CB is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9831 Dauphine Drive-CB pet-friendly?
No, 9831 Dauphine Drive-CB is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9831 Dauphine Drive-CB offer parking?
Yes, 9831 Dauphine Drive-CB offers parking.
Does 9831 Dauphine Drive-CB have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9831 Dauphine Drive-CB offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9831 Dauphine Drive-CB have a pool?
No, 9831 Dauphine Drive-CB does not have a pool.
Does 9831 Dauphine Drive-CB have accessible units?
No, 9831 Dauphine Drive-CB does not have accessible units.
Does 9831 Dauphine Drive-CB have units with dishwashers?
No, 9831 Dauphine Drive-CB does not have units with dishwashers.

