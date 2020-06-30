Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

9831 Dauphine Drive-CB - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home. The kitchen includes all appliances. Inviting living room with a gas burning fireplace. The master bedroom has a HUGE walk in closet and a garden tub with a separate shower. The second bedroom has double closets. Lots of natural light throughout this home. Washer and dryer are included as well as a 2 car garage and a private backyard.



Merge onto I-85 South.Take the Interstate 485 Inner N exit toward Interstate 77 N/Statesville. Merge onto I-485 Inner.Take exit 21 for NC-24/Harris Blvd.Turn left onto NC-24 W/W WT Harris Blvd.Continue to follow W WT Harris Blvd, Turn right onto Mt Holly- Huntersville Rd. Turn right onto Walden Ridge Dr. Turn right onto Dauphine Drive.



