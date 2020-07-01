All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9809 Emerald Point Unit 8.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9809 Emerald Point Unit 8
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

9809 Emerald Point Unit 8

9809 Emerald Point Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Dixie - Berryhill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9809 Emerald Point Drive, Charlotte, NC 28278
Dixie - Berryhill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Berewick Condo with Lake Wylie views! - Beautiful waterfront condo located minutes from shopping and eatery in the Berewick area. Open concept floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Granite counter tops in the kitchen complimenting the stainless steel appliances with plenty of cabinet space. Built in butlers nook with drink cooler. Open to living room with fireplace and gorgeous view of the lake. Spacious master bedroom with private lake view and balcony door access. Dual vanity sinks in master and elegant lighting, garden tub and tiled sliding glass shower. Second bedroom is also spacious features great lighting. These breathtaking interior and private balcony view of Lake Wylie offers all there is. Monthly rent includes water, sewer and trash. Boat slip available for additional monthly fee. Condo located on the 2nd floor of the building.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5446944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9809 Emerald Point Unit 8 have any available units?
9809 Emerald Point Unit 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9809 Emerald Point Unit 8 have?
Some of 9809 Emerald Point Unit 8's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9809 Emerald Point Unit 8 currently offering any rent specials?
9809 Emerald Point Unit 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9809 Emerald Point Unit 8 pet-friendly?
No, 9809 Emerald Point Unit 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9809 Emerald Point Unit 8 offer parking?
No, 9809 Emerald Point Unit 8 does not offer parking.
Does 9809 Emerald Point Unit 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9809 Emerald Point Unit 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9809 Emerald Point Unit 8 have a pool?
No, 9809 Emerald Point Unit 8 does not have a pool.
Does 9809 Emerald Point Unit 8 have accessible units?
No, 9809 Emerald Point Unit 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 9809 Emerald Point Unit 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9809 Emerald Point Unit 8 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Harlowe
10900 Point South Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
SOUTHPARK MORRISON
721 Governor Morrison St
Charlotte, NC 28211
Northlake
8215 Crescent Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Element Uptown
355 W Martin Luther King Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28202
1010 Dilworth
1010 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Uptown 550 on Stonewall
550 Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Anson at the Lakes
8000 Waterford Lakes Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Tyvola Centre
625 Cameron Walk Ct
Charlotte, NC 28217

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte