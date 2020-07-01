9809 Emerald Point Unit 8

Amenities

Berewick Condo with Lake Wylie views! - Beautiful waterfront condo located minutes from shopping and eatery in the Berewick area. Open concept floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Granite counter tops in the kitchen complimenting the stainless steel appliances with plenty of cabinet space. Built in butlers nook with drink cooler. Open to living room with fireplace and gorgeous view of the lake. Spacious master bedroom with private lake view and balcony door access. Dual vanity sinks in master and elegant lighting, garden tub and tiled sliding glass shower. Second bedroom is also spacious features great lighting. These breathtaking interior and private balcony view of Lake Wylie offers all there is. Monthly rent includes water, sewer and trash. Boat slip available for additional monthly fee. Condo located on the 2nd floor of the building.



No Pets Allowed



