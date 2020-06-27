9722 Harris Glen Drive

Amenities

Davis Lake Rental - Amazing rental is now available in the amenity-packed Davis Lake community. Brand new carpet just installed. Stainless steel appliances with washer and dryer included. This home is centrally located minutes from North Charlotte and Huntersville shopping, entertainment, and restaurants. Great floorplan includes 2 formal family rooms, dining room, open kitchen with a second family room with a gas fireplace. 3 bedrooms upstairs along with a large bonus room. 2 car garage. Large deck and private yard make this home great for family and entertaining. Community amenities include clubhouse, pool, playground, tennis courts, walking trails, streetlights, and sidewalks. Rent with Nest, Live where you love!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5063831)