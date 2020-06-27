All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

9722 Harris Glen Drive

9722 Harris Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9722 Harris Glen Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Davis Lake Rental - Amazing rental is now available in the amenity-packed Davis Lake community. Brand new carpet just installed. Stainless steel appliances with washer and dryer included. This home is centrally located minutes from North Charlotte and Huntersville shopping, entertainment, and restaurants. Great floorplan includes 2 formal family rooms, dining room, open kitchen with a second family room with a gas fireplace. 3 bedrooms upstairs along with a large bonus room. 2 car garage. Large deck and private yard make this home great for family and entertaining. Community amenities include clubhouse, pool, playground, tennis courts, walking trails, streetlights, and sidewalks. Rent with Nest, Live where you love!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5063831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9722 Harris Glen Drive have any available units?
9722 Harris Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9722 Harris Glen Drive have?
Some of 9722 Harris Glen Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9722 Harris Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9722 Harris Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9722 Harris Glen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9722 Harris Glen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9722 Harris Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9722 Harris Glen Drive offers parking.
Does 9722 Harris Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9722 Harris Glen Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9722 Harris Glen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9722 Harris Glen Drive has a pool.
Does 9722 Harris Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 9722 Harris Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9722 Harris Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9722 Harris Glen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
