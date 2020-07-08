9706 Marshbrooke Road

Amenities

3 Bedroom Ranch with a Garage in Matthews! - Located in Matthews is this nice 3 Bed 2 Bath home lots of great features! Walk inside and you will see high vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, and large windows that let in plenty of natural light. Off of the front entry is the large living room with a fireplace! Good sized kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator, dishwasher, range, and microwave. Dining area off of the kitchen, with access to the back yard. Beautiful backyard features a large deck, and storage shed.

Master Bedroom with tray ceiling, and walk-in closet. Master bathroom with garden tub and dual vanity sinks.



Great Matthews location, close to shopping, and easy access to Highway 74. Call us today for more details, and to schedule a showing!



(RLNE5762606)