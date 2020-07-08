All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9706 Marshbrooke Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9706 Marshbrooke Road
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:54 AM

9706 Marshbrooke Road

9706 Marshbrooke Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Marshbrooke
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9706 Marshbrooke Road, Charlotte, NC 28105
Marshbrooke

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom Ranch with a Garage in Matthews! - Located in Matthews is this nice 3 Bed 2 Bath home lots of great features! Walk inside and you will see high vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, and large windows that let in plenty of natural light. Off of the front entry is the large living room with a fireplace! Good sized kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator, dishwasher, range, and microwave. Dining area off of the kitchen, with access to the back yard. Beautiful backyard features a large deck, and storage shed.
Master Bedroom with tray ceiling, and walk-in closet. Master bathroom with garden tub and dual vanity sinks.

Great Matthews location, close to shopping, and easy access to Highway 74. Call us today for more details, and to schedule a showing!

(RLNE5762606)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9706 Marshbrooke Road have any available units?
9706 Marshbrooke Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9706 Marshbrooke Road have?
Some of 9706 Marshbrooke Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9706 Marshbrooke Road currently offering any rent specials?
9706 Marshbrooke Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9706 Marshbrooke Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9706 Marshbrooke Road is pet friendly.
Does 9706 Marshbrooke Road offer parking?
Yes, 9706 Marshbrooke Road offers parking.
Does 9706 Marshbrooke Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9706 Marshbrooke Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9706 Marshbrooke Road have a pool?
No, 9706 Marshbrooke Road does not have a pool.
Does 9706 Marshbrooke Road have accessible units?
No, 9706 Marshbrooke Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9706 Marshbrooke Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9706 Marshbrooke Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Hudson at Montford
1420 Estates Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28209
Highland Park at Northlake
7116 Finn Hall Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Vinoy at Innovation Park
8108 Vinoy Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Ashley Square at SouthPark
4845 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte