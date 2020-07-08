All apartments in Charlotte
9624 Bird Watch Ln

9624 Bird Watch Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9624 Bird Watch Lane, Charlotte, NC 28214
Harwood Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming and Spacious Home! Great Location! - This 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom is perfect for any living situation. Enjoy a large great room, with fireplace that connects to open kitchen that has been updated with all stainless steel appliances.
An abundance of counter and storage space, that is perfect for any chef! Fully finished garage that is air controlled, and really provides a lot privacy from the rest of the home. This house has been updated with fresh paint, new fixtures, ceiling fans and comes with Top of the Line Washer/Dryer.
Private backyard that is perfect for entertaining and relaxing! Home is conveniently located to all major Interstates, Highways, shopping and restaurants. Call today 704.488.7897 to set your appointment!

(RLNE5033977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9624 Bird Watch Ln have any available units?
9624 Bird Watch Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9624 Bird Watch Ln have?
Some of 9624 Bird Watch Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9624 Bird Watch Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9624 Bird Watch Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9624 Bird Watch Ln pet-friendly?
No, 9624 Bird Watch Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9624 Bird Watch Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9624 Bird Watch Ln offers parking.
Does 9624 Bird Watch Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9624 Bird Watch Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9624 Bird Watch Ln have a pool?
No, 9624 Bird Watch Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9624 Bird Watch Ln have accessible units?
No, 9624 Bird Watch Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9624 Bird Watch Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 9624 Bird Watch Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
