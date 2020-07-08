9624 Bird Watch Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming and Spacious Home! Great Location! - This 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom is perfect for any living situation. Enjoy a large great room, with fireplace that connects to open kitchen that has been updated with all stainless steel appliances.

An abundance of counter and storage space, that is perfect for any chef! Fully finished garage that is air controlled, and really provides a lot privacy from the rest of the home. This house has been updated with fresh paint, new fixtures, ceiling fans and comes with Top of the Line Washer/Dryer.

Private backyard that is perfect for entertaining and relaxing! Home is conveniently located to all major Interstates, Highways, shopping and restaurants. Call today 704.488.7897 to set your appointment!



(RLNE5033977)