9620 Littleleaf Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony parking stainless steel walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool

2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath Condo in Kingstree - Nice 2 bedroom condo with open floor plan, located in desirable Kingstree subdivision. Kitchen, dining area, living room, laundry area and half bath on the first floor. Two bedrooms and full bath room upstairs. Master bedroom has large walk in closet. New tile flooring throughout. New stainless steel appliances. Laundry just off kitchen. Vaulted ceiling in master bedroom. Fenced patio area and storage unit. Two parking spaces. Minutes to I-485, Albemarle Rd shopping and Charles T. Myers Golf Course



The application can be found at www.valuerpm.com. There is a nonrefundable $40 application fee for each person over 18. Household income should be 3X the rental amount. Renters insurance is required. Real Property Management Value will run a thorough background check on all applicants. There is no smoking or vaping inside this property. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Call 704-230-4074 with any questions.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5083447)