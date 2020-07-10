All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

9620 Littleleaf Drive

9620 Littleleaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9620 Littleleaf Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215
Silverwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath Condo in Kingstree - Nice 2 bedroom condo with open floor plan, located in desirable Kingstree subdivision. Kitchen, dining area, living room, laundry area and half bath on the first floor. Two bedrooms and full bath room upstairs. Master bedroom has large walk in closet. New tile flooring throughout. New stainless steel appliances. Laundry just off kitchen. Vaulted ceiling in master bedroom. Fenced patio area and storage unit. Two parking spaces. Minutes to I-485, Albemarle Rd shopping and Charles T. Myers Golf Course

The application can be found at www.valuerpm.com. There is a nonrefundable $40 application fee for each person over 18. Household income should be 3X the rental amount. Renters insurance is required. Real Property Management Value will run a thorough background check on all applicants. There is no smoking or vaping inside this property. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Call 704-230-4074 with any questions.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5083447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9620 Littleleaf Drive have any available units?
9620 Littleleaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9620 Littleleaf Drive have?
Some of 9620 Littleleaf Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9620 Littleleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9620 Littleleaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9620 Littleleaf Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9620 Littleleaf Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9620 Littleleaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9620 Littleleaf Drive offers parking.
Does 9620 Littleleaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9620 Littleleaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9620 Littleleaf Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9620 Littleleaf Drive has a pool.
Does 9620 Littleleaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 9620 Littleleaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9620 Littleleaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9620 Littleleaf Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
