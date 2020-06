Amenities

patio / balcony pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Townhome close to Matthews, NC - End unit townhome close to Matthews amenities including restaurants, parks and I-485. Nice sized living room is overlooked by the efficient kitchen with a wall look through. Enclosed patio off the living room. Upstairs has all three bedrooms and a full bathroom.



No Pets.



(RLNE4772766)