9606 Glenbridge Way

9606 Glenbridge Way
Location

9606 Glenbridge Way, Charlotte, NC 28273
Olde Whitehall

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
pool
media room
This apartment is a good location to both Charlotte Premium Outlets and Whitehall Commons shopping centers, and easy to get to I-485.

This is one bed one bath apartment which is available for a FIVE months sublet, starting from April 10 to Sep 12. There will be an opportunity for a long term lease if you still want to stay after the sublease. Currently the rental is per month, but we will reimburse total at one time when you move in and sign the contract with the Horizen Appartment rental office.

This apartment is on the third floor with a balcony, with AC heating/cooling thermostat control, washer/ dryer connections, ceiling fans, faux-wood plank flooring, granite countertops, upscale soaking tubs and pull-down gooseneck kitchen faucets etc. This apartment is also gated community entrance, has movie theater, salt-water pool, poolside fireplace, fitness center etc

Please reach out and we are happy to answer any questions

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9606 Glenbridge Way have any available units?
9606 Glenbridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9606 Glenbridge Way have?
Some of 9606 Glenbridge Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9606 Glenbridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
9606 Glenbridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9606 Glenbridge Way pet-friendly?
No, 9606 Glenbridge Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9606 Glenbridge Way offer parking?
No, 9606 Glenbridge Way does not offer parking.
Does 9606 Glenbridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9606 Glenbridge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9606 Glenbridge Way have a pool?
Yes, 9606 Glenbridge Way has a pool.
Does 9606 Glenbridge Way have accessible units?
No, 9606 Glenbridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9606 Glenbridge Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9606 Glenbridge Way does not have units with dishwashers.
