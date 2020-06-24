9606 Glenbridge Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities gym pool media room

This apartment is a good location to both Charlotte Premium Outlets and Whitehall Commons shopping centers, and easy to get to I-485.



This is one bed one bath apartment which is available for a FIVE months sublet, starting from April 10 to Sep 12. There will be an opportunity for a long term lease if you still want to stay after the sublease. Currently the rental is per month, but we will reimburse total at one time when you move in and sign the contract with the Horizen Appartment rental office.



This apartment is on the third floor with a balcony, with AC heating/cooling thermostat control, washer/ dryer connections, ceiling fans, faux-wood plank flooring, granite countertops, upscale soaking tubs and pull-down gooseneck kitchen faucets etc. This apartment is also gated community entrance, has movie theater, salt-water pool, poolside fireplace, fitness center etc



Please reach out and we are happy to answer any questions