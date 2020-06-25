All apartments in Charlotte
9538 Oswald Lane
9538 Oswald Lane

9538 Oswald Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9538 Oswald Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 4 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom home with large patio and private backyard and 2 car garage. Located on cul-de-sac street in Ballantyne. Open kitchen leads to great room with fireplace. Formal dining and breakfast area. Fireplace in Great Room. Minutes to all that Ballantyne has to offer. Blakeney and Stonecrest nearby. Great access to I485 and I77.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9538 Oswald Lane have any available units?
9538 Oswald Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9538 Oswald Lane have?
Some of 9538 Oswald Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9538 Oswald Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9538 Oswald Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9538 Oswald Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9538 Oswald Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9538 Oswald Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9538 Oswald Lane offers parking.
Does 9538 Oswald Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9538 Oswald Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9538 Oswald Lane have a pool?
No, 9538 Oswald Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9538 Oswald Lane have accessible units?
No, 9538 Oswald Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9538 Oswald Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9538 Oswald Lane has units with dishwashers.
