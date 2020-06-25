9538 Oswald Lane

Great 4 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom home with large patio and private backyard and 2 car garage. Located on cul-de-sac street in Ballantyne. Open kitchen leads to great room with fireplace. Formal dining and breakfast area. Fireplace in Great Room. Minutes to all that Ballantyne has to offer. Blakeney and Stonecrest nearby. Great access to I485 and I77.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
