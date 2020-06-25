9538 Oswald Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great 4 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom home with large patio and private backyard and 2 car garage. Located on cul-de-sac street in Ballantyne. Open kitchen leads to great room with fireplace. Formal dining and breakfast area. Fireplace in Great Room. Minutes to all that Ballantyne has to offer. Blakeney and Stonecrest nearby. Great access to I485 and I77.