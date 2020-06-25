All apartments in Charlotte
9510 Smooth Path Drive
Last updated November 25 2019 at 4:57 PM

9510 Smooth Path Drive

9510 Smooth Path Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9510 Smooth Path Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off of the 2nd full month OR sign a 2 year lease to receive your second full month free!
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet-friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9510 Smooth Path Drive have any available units?
9510 Smooth Path Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 9510 Smooth Path Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9510 Smooth Path Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9510 Smooth Path Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9510 Smooth Path Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9510 Smooth Path Drive offer parking?
No, 9510 Smooth Path Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9510 Smooth Path Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9510 Smooth Path Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9510 Smooth Path Drive have a pool?
No, 9510 Smooth Path Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9510 Smooth Path Drive have accessible units?
No, 9510 Smooth Path Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9510 Smooth Path Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9510 Smooth Path Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9510 Smooth Path Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9510 Smooth Path Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
