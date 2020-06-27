All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 29 2019 at 12:17 AM

9507 Lina Ardrey Lane

9507 Lina Ardrey Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9507 Lina Ardrey Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Townhouse in Desirable Blakeney Greens, Walk to shopping & restaurants, Hardwoods on lower floor w/Bedroom & Bath; 2nd floor has Huge Family Room Open to Dining Room, cabinets, Breakfast Area by Windows + 1/2 Bath; 3rd floor with Spacious Master w/Walk-in Closet, Tub/Shower & 2 Sinks; 3rd Bedroom on front w/Full Bath; Ceiling Fans, Privacy deck,,Garage, Pool, 2 Play areas & walking trails, Excellent Schools.

Directions:South on Rea Road toward Blakeney Shopping Center. Turn L) at stoplight on Blakeney Greens Blvd. Turn L) at stop sign onto Alma Blount Blvd. Turn R) on Alexander Martin Avenue; 1st R on Lina Ardrey, home will be Left. Parking is in front. OR I485 to Rea Road to left on Alexander Martin to right on Lina Ardrey. Townhome is on your left.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9507 Lina Ardrey Lane have any available units?
9507 Lina Ardrey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9507 Lina Ardrey Lane have?
Some of 9507 Lina Ardrey Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9507 Lina Ardrey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9507 Lina Ardrey Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9507 Lina Ardrey Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9507 Lina Ardrey Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9507 Lina Ardrey Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9507 Lina Ardrey Lane offers parking.
Does 9507 Lina Ardrey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9507 Lina Ardrey Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9507 Lina Ardrey Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9507 Lina Ardrey Lane has a pool.
Does 9507 Lina Ardrey Lane have accessible units?
No, 9507 Lina Ardrey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9507 Lina Ardrey Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9507 Lina Ardrey Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
