9507 Lina Ardrey Lane

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful Townhouse in Desirable Blakeney Greens, Walk to shopping & restaurants, Hardwoods on lower floor w/Bedroom & Bath; 2nd floor has Huge Family Room Open to Dining Room, cabinets, Breakfast Area by Windows + 1/2 Bath; 3rd floor with Spacious Master w/Walk-in Closet, Tub/Shower & 2 Sinks; 3rd Bedroom on front w/Full Bath; Ceiling Fans, Privacy deck,,Garage, Pool, 2 Play areas & walking trails, Excellent Schools.



Directions:South on Rea Road toward Blakeney Shopping Center. Turn L) at stoplight on Blakeney Greens Blvd. Turn L) at stop sign onto Alma Blount Blvd. Turn R) on Alexander Martin Avenue; 1st R on Lina Ardrey, home will be Left. Parking is in front. OR I485 to Rea Road to left on Alexander Martin to right on Lina Ardrey. Townhome is on your left.

